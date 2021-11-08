YGGDRASH 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,507.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00052029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.73 or 0.00232243 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00097187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

