Weld Capital Management LLC Has $768,000 Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty comprises about 0.8% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.

KRC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.68. 1,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.05. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

