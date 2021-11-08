Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,011,206 shares.The stock last traded at $71.59 and had previously closed at $73.05.

LSPD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 81,566 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.