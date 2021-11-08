Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down to $27.41

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.41, but opened at $26.82. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 508 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $593,619.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,782 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

