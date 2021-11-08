CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Shares Gap Down to $22.18

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.18, but opened at $21.64. CryoLife shares last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 342 shares trading hands.

CRY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.52 million, a P/E ratio of 739.58 and a beta of 1.49.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $145,245.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,913.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $69,612.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

