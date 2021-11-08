Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 11,183 shares.The stock last traded at $20.40 and had previously closed at $19.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $836.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

