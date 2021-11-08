Kimelman & Baird LLC Acquires Shares of 102,875 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 102,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.81. 47,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 75.56%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.