Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Gap Down to $21.77

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $21.16. Radius Health shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 4,752 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Radius Health from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

The company has a market cap of $950.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Radius Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Radius Health by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

