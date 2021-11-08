1,481 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $114.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average of $136.28. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 307.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

