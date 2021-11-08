Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 717,668 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 717,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,896,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,350,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,194,000 after acquiring an additional 176,590 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $34.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

