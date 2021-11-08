Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $42.37 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 0.9% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $42,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $206.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.62 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.