Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives $39.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,791,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after acquiring an additional 425,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.21. 591,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,229,934. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

