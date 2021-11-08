5,352 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,352 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $410,594,000 after buying an additional 1,233,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of HP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 620,840 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.99. 59,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,584,098. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

