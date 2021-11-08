HM Payson & Co. Purchases 28,947 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,947 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $63,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $322,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 351,401 shares of company stock valued at $81,075,776 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $222.67. 3,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,116. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.33. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.