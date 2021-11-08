Retirement Group LLC Acquires 25,311 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,311 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.2% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Retirement Group LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.56. 12,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

