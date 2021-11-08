IOST Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $928.29 million and $81.82 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.43 or 0.00375335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00233498 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00097096 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

