Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong Sells 20,000 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total transaction of C$990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$744,084.

Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Wong sold 8,300 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total transaction of C$410,850.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total transaction of C$288,550.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Jennifer Wong sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$500,000.00.

Shares of Aritzia stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$49.00. 113,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,741. The stock has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.61. Aritzia Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.90 and a 12-month high of C$50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ATZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.50.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

