Yield Protocol (YIELD) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last Week

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $61,424.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

