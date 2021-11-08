Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) Director Sells C$52,500.00 in Stock

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) Director Joe Nicola Grosso sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,925,150 shares in the company, valued at C$1,962,575.

Joe Nicola Grosso also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Argentina Lithium & Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Joe Nicola Grosso sold 330,000 shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$175,890.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Joe Nicola Grosso sold 170,000 shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$88,910.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Joe Nicola Grosso sold 38,295 shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$24,891.75.

Shares of LIT stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.49. The company had a trading volume of 284,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,035. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.45 million and a PE ratio of -44.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.96.

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.