Analysts Anticipate Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. Inovalon posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inovalon.

INOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Inovalon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 8.0% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Inovalon by 57.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,476 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 75.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Inovalon by 34.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after purchasing an additional 345,665 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,870. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

