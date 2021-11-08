Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Summit Materials posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

NYSE SUM traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,065. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

