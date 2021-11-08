X Square Capital LLC Boosts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $7,678,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 226.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 32,656 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,041,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,191,000 after acquiring an additional 27,637 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 122,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

NYSE:RTX opened at $91.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

