Argus Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $89.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Argus from $66.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.46. 263,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,341,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 305,065 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,427 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 357,007 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $73,905,000 after purchasing an additional 222,432 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.