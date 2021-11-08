Masco (NYSE:MAS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $64.00. 19,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,729. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,600,000 after buying an additional 53,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,724,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,340,000 after buying an additional 102,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Masco by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.