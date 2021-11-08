Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). SeaSpine reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.12. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 120,357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.