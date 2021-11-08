Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $563.71

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $563.71 and last traded at $561.65, with a volume of 5049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $558.92.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $504.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.44. The company has a market capitalization of $230.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 13.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 471,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,423,000 after buying an additional 54,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 90.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

