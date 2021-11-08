WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of WSC stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.44. 79,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,455. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 89.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.