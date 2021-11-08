Retirement Group LLC Buys 1,172 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 354,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 136,116 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 39,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 189,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.66. The stock had a trading volume of 48,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,301. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

