Brokerages Set ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Target Price at $38.89

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FORG shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ForgeRock stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,581. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,490,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Accenture plc purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,036,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

