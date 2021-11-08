Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is Tower House Partners LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Tower House Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Catalent comprises 23.3% of Tower House Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tower House Partners LLP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $44,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $192,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTLT traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $123.11. 12,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day moving average is $119.72. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

