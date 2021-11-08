Retirement Group LLC Acquires 1,596 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after buying an additional 1,139,473 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,993. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.00. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

