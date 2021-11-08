Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 12,684 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in Enbridge by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.