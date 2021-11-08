Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,873,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 291,658 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $261,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $57.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

