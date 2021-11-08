3,357 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,984,884,000 after acquiring an additional 78,587,272 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $513,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630,869 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $108.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a PE ratio of -209.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $63.68 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day moving average of $104.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

