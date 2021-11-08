KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases 587 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Shares of MANH opened at $180.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

