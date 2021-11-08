General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

General Mills stock opened at $62.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

