Waycross Partners LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 1.6% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.80. 175,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.56. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

