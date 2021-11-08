Waycross Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,386,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $388.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,085. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.01 and a 12 month high of $414.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.14.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $433.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.09.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

