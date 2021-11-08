Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,617,000 after acquiring an additional 486,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,837,000 after buying an additional 189,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $161.67. 49,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,197. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $116.50 and a 12-month high of $162.14.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

