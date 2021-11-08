Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.00

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $58.70, with a volume of 679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 28.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the second quarter worth about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Avient during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avient by 735.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Avient by 2,406.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Avient during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

