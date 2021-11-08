MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $797.51

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $797.51, but opened at $847.08. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $848.80, with a volume of 4,006 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $529.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $679.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $626.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,200. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

