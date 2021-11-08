Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Down to $50.10

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.10, but opened at $47.42. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $45.93, with a volume of 3,044 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGRY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 3.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

