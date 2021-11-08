Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Up to $51.31

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.31, but opened at $55.55. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 257 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

