Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Up to $27.47

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.47, but opened at $30.75. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 11,115 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

