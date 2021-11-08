Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Gap Up to $8.82

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.29. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 48,820 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

