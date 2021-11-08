Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $95.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.46.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ASAN traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.32. The stock had a trading volume of 29,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 0.55. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $139.98.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,019.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,367,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 4.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $6,840,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 132.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Asana by 3.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

