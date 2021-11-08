Lightning (LIGHT) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $48.85 million and $1.21 million worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00233498 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00097096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.