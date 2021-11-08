OctoFi (OCTO) Price Hits $8.12 on Major Exchanges

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.12 or 0.00012320 BTC on exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and $87,671.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00233498 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00097096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

