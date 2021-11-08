Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Tops $0.0151 on Major Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00233498 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00097096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

