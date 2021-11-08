BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $174.06 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00003642 BTC on major exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $174.06 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00080347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00083164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00097048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,396.92 or 1.00506759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,726.64 or 0.07154844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00021036 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

